Spiritual Journey & Retreat for World Peace – Machu Picchu, Peru

When Inner-Peace Is Accomplished World Peace Is Achieved!

The Sacretherapy Institute’s UR2.Global Project – a psycho-spiritual arts project to uplift the self-esteem of humanity and Gandhi’s BE Magazine – an organization dedicated to spreading Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy to “be the change you want to see in the world” have formed a partnership alliance to spread the message globally that “When Inner-Peace Is Accomplished World Peace Is Achieved!” This first annual event by the two not-for-profit organizations will be held in Machu Picchu, Peru which is one of the seven wonders of the world this July 9 – 15, 2017. The spiritual journey also includes tours to Sacred Valley and Cusco’s most popular Inca sites and ruins.

The event features award winning musicians and best-selling holistic authors such as: UR2.Global’s Honorary Artist – Premik Russell Tubbs – a renown multi-instrumentalist and producer who has worked with the world class performers such as Sting, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Carlos Santana, etc., and artists-in-residence: Kristin Hoffmann and Dr. K’s Music Therapy who have also been honored as Gandhi’s BE Magazine’s “Artists for Peace.” Authors from around the world including Europe’s own Dr. Andrea Pennington – from Cannes, France (a regular guest on Oprah and Dr. Oz) will be conducting a session from her book: How To Liberate & Love Your Authentic Self; along with Dr. Ivan Figueroa – an award winning author of Spirituality 101 and former Holistic Physician of the Year, Dr. Edwige Bingue – author of You’re Not Crazy – You’re Awakening, and Dr. Antoine Chevalier, Ph.D., MPP, HK – a White House Staff member and author of the new release: Hidden Powers of Creation, Amelia Kemp, Ph.D., LMHC – author of From Psychotherapy to Sacretherapy® – Alternative Holistic Descriptions & Healing Processes for 170 Mental & Emotional Diagnoses Worldwide, and Missy Crutchfield – co-author along with Dr. Kemp of the musical psychodrama: ‘GAIA-Sacred Geometry: Inner Peace = World Peace’ to be presented and filmed on the final day of the retreat during the Dinner Theatre and Jam Session for Peace that will also include local Peruvian artists.

“We chose to go to the sacred lands of Peru as ambassadors of goodwill and as a symbolic christening of this partnership, hoping to convey that this event is about more than just a Spiritual Journey & Retreat. It is really a sacred call to mankind and a celebration of the “all-is-oneness” in the universe where we implore all who share our intention to join us as we shift the consciousness of mankind from outer-directed superficial concerns to inner revelations – where as esteemed beings we experience the sacredness of our spirit, where true peace begins” states Dr. Amelia Kemp, President of The Sacretherapy Institute’s UR2.Global Project (pronounced “sacred-therapy” with a silent “d”).

Melissa Turner – Co-Founder of Gandhi BE Magazine adds, “Ultimately, I think we are demonstrating what Margaret Mead once declared which is to “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has”. “That’s exactly it,” states Lamarr Kemp, Sr., MBA – Co-Founder of UR2.Global, “We’re going to Peru with a small delegation of likeminded souls that join us in our intention, but our energy and mission is massive enough to ‘move the needle’ and help uplift the world.”

In an effort to begin uplifting the world now, biweekly “Pre-Retreat Teasers” have begun as a pre-welcome to the Spiritual Journey and Retreat for peace where the presenters offer glimpses of their sessions (every other Monday) to give attendees a taste of what they can expect in Peru, from now through to the month of April, that may be read on Gandhi’s BE Magazine.org.

For More information about the Spiritual Journey and Retreat, please click the below link. Space it limited. Sponsorship packages available. Also, please enjoy the attached promotional video and click here to visit: https://www.ur2.global/joint-retreat-fundraiser-with-gandhi-be-magazine.html or contact: Linda Thrasher at UR2.Global@gmail.com.