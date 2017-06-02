Setting Your Life Free

by Emma Slade

It was in 2015, when I started to spend more time in rural villages in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, that I decided the time had come for me to write my story. I had set up a charity to help children in these villages, and if telling my story could help them, it felt like the right thing to do.

Sitting on a mountainside, far away from my home town back in England, I watched clouds form and drift pass in the sky and knew I was ready. Time to go from silence to speaking.

Age is a wonderful thing in that it gives you the chance to see more clearly the important bits; the turning points, the key moments and phrases. It gives you the chance to see the links and to know that time inevitably passes like morning dew soaking into the earth.

My story, entitled Set Free, is one of transformation: some of it deliberate and some of it unexpected. No one needs to transform the good, of course; the good is what you just need to carry on doing. What we need to learn to transform is the tough stuff. This transforming can take a long time, but can bring with it the greatest flowering of wisdom.

Both the experience of being held hostage by an armed man in Jakarta, Indonesia in 1997 and the earlier death of my father in 1993 were challenging experiences which might at first seem to hold only negative content.

They were both experiences which made me question what mattered to me and which direction I wanted my life to go in. They are also connected to each other. After my father died in 1993 I gave up being an art student and got a proper job in a global bank. It made sense and was a helpful full-on distraction from the grief I was still feeling. Four years later I found myself begging for my life in a hotel room on a 5-star business trip to Jakarta from my work placement with the bank in Hong Kong.

Suddenly all the safety I had wished for after my father’s death, all the comfort to be found in career success and monetary gain, was taken away. I was a human, vulnerable and inseparable from the actions of others. I couldn’t make the rest of my life safe and untouched by others or emotions but I had given it a good try!

It was the start of change in me as I began to question more deeply.

Fast forward twenty years and I am now an ordained Buddhist nun running a charity and deepening my understanding of Buddhist prayers, philosophy and meditations.

These events are now far enough back that I can see how much helpful stuff came out of them.

I would never have wished for either of them to have happened but I know how much they have taught me. Both encouraged me to look more deeply and more compassionately at what it is to be a human being. My work today and into the future is focused on putting this understanding into action.

About the author: Emma Slade is an ordained Buddhist nun, yoga and meditation teacher, and author. She is based in Whitstable, Kent, but spends several months per year in Bhutan where she set up and runs a charity called Opening Your Heart to Bhutan, which manages projects to help rural children. Emma has recently been awarded a Points of Light from the Prime Minister for her voluntary work and recorded a TEDxYouth talk at Sevenoaks School in Kent. Find Emma on Twitter @emmabhutan and at her website www.emmaslade.com.