Scandi Berry Pockets

A recipe by The World In My Kitchen‘s authors Sally Brown and Kate Morris.

makes 8

röda bär fickor – means red berry pockets –

skandinaviska berry fickor – means scandinavian berry pockets

Hallå – means hello in swedish

The Scandinavians love spending the late summer months foraging for berries – especially the much sought after wild Cloudberries. We’ve made these pastry pockets with much easier to find tinned fruits and added a taste of the festive season with some fragrant mixed spice, making them a delicious alternative to the British mince pie. Larder and freezer friendly, these are a great way to get the kids cooking in the run up to the winter festivities.

Ingredients

500g block of readymade shortcrust pastry

290g tin of blackcurrants

300g tin of mixed summer fruits

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp ground almonds

1 tbsp plain flour (plus for rolling out)

½ tsp mixed spice

Egg

1tbsp milk

Flaked almonds

Icing sugar

Equipment

Rolling pin

Flour dredger

Tin opener

Sieve or colander

Mixing bowl x 2

Tablespoon (tbsp)

Teaspoon (tsp)

Fork

Mug

Kitchen knife or pizza cutter

Pastry brush

Method: