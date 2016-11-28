Scandi Berry Pockets

A recipe by The World In My Kitchen‘s authors Sally Brown and Kate Morris.
makes 8
röda bär fickor – means red berry pockets –
skandinaviska berry fickor – means scandinavian berry pockets
Hallå – means hello in swedish
The Scandinavians love spending the late summer months foraging for berries – especially the much sought after wild Cloudberries. We’ve made these pastry pockets with much easier to find tinned fruits and added a taste of the festive season with some fragrant mixed spice, making them a delicious alternative to the British mince pie. Larder and freezer friendly, these are a great way to get the kids cooking in the run up to the winter festivities.
Ingredients
500g block of readymade shortcrust pastry
290g tin of blackcurrants
300g tin of mixed summer fruits
3 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp ground almonds
1 tbsp plain flour (plus for rolling out)
½ tsp mixed spice
Egg
1tbsp milk
Flaked almonds
Icing sugar
Equipment
Rolling pin
Flour dredger
Tin opener
Sieve or colander
Mixing bowl x 2
Tablespoon (tbsp)
Teaspoon (tsp)
Fork
Mug
Kitchen knife or pizza cutter
Pastry brush
Method:
- Wash your hands and put and apron on. Line a baking tray with baking parchment and keep another piece to one side for later. Cut the pastry block in half (this makes it easier to manage) and roll each piece out on a lightly floured clean surface till it measures about 30cm by 30cm and is about 1 ½ -2mm thick.
- Ask a grown up to open the tinned fruit for you and then drain off the juice or syrup through the sieve or colander into one of the bowls.
- In the other bowl measure the ground almonds, flour and mixed spice then add the well-drained fruit. Add 1-2 tbsp sugar (if the fruit was canned in syrup you will need less) and mix together gently.
- Break the egg into the mug, add the milk then beat with the fork.
- Now trim the edges of the rolled out pastry and cut each one into 4 even sized squares.
- Put one square at a time onto the spare piece of baking parchment and spoon a level tablespoon of filling into the middle. Wash 2 edges of the pastry with the egg mixture then fold in a diagonal to make a triangle. Press the edges together really well with the fork to stop the juice escaping while cooking. Slide the pastry pocket off the paper onto the lined baking sheet then make the other 7 in the same way.
- Brush the tops of the finished pockets with more egg mixture and sprinkle the extra sugar over the tops and then pierce each one with the fork to let the steam escape as they cook. Bake in a moderately hot oven 180°C fan/200°C/gas 6 to pre-heat (oven glove/adult) for 25-30 minutes.
- You can freeze them at this stage. Allow to cool before drizzling the top with water icing and sprinkling over with flaked almonds to serve.