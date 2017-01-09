By Rev. Dr. Karen Tate

Sacred Feminine ideals are the new liberation thealogy. What am I talking about? Here’s what I mean.

There is no doubt people all over feel under siege considering the domination under which we are attempting to live. In the United States, predator capitalism, globalization and bad trade deals for labor resulted in good paying jobs being shipped overseas where corporations could pay workers slave wages, leaving Americans with few options for decent paying jobs. People now work longer hours for lower wages than they brought home decades ago, with many living on credit cards to make ends meet. The elderly suffer little dignity in their retirement while the poor and disabled have slim opportunities or economic security as our tax dollars never seem invested in their quality of life. The vast income disparity between the “haves” and the “have nots” grows every year as the latter witnesses the elites immune from accountability for their actions on the uneven playing field. Bankers can destroy the economy and not go to jail while the average person might be incarcerated for a minor offense – but we have to keep those privatized prison cells full! Both political parties have presided over the decimation of the middle class and the largest income disparity in our country’s history. The American Dream is all but dead as the poor and middle class are relegated to little more than cannon fodder or consumer status, both fulfilling their roles keeping our corporate masters rich and their greed satiated.

Climate change threatens our security and the health of Mother Earth, our only home, but we ignore the warning signs because it affects the bottom line. The bees are still dying while our acidic oceans face potential mass extinction but corporations are people now, so says the Supreme Court of the United States, and with their immense profits, they are legally buying democracy, leaving the 99% with little to no representation in government. Fracking is being sold across the globe with seeming little regard for the poisoning of our ground water by multi-national corporations, or the growing concern it might be contributing to earthquakes, not to mention the collapse of property values of homeowners as they can set fire to the water from their kitchen faucets.

Failed, yet not abandoned, “trickle-down” economic ideologies and austerity budgets can be blamed for our dangerous crumbling infrastructure, hardly limited to the now-famous lead poisoning of poor children and adults living in Flint, Michigan. Journalism, as the Fourth Estate, or fourth branch of government, protecting democracy, is dead, but not unbiased. Voting irregularities left many people in the United States feeling they must petition the United Nations to monitor our elections during the Hillary Clinton vs. Bernie Sanders presidential campaign. With corporate interests the priority, “news readers” on the nightly news perpetuate the fear-mongering or divide and conquer strategy, allowing racism and bigotry to fester, and the wrong people targeted as the blame for the chaos, fear and escalating unease, all kept under control, of course, by the ever increasing militarization of our local police forces.

Let’s not forget, men still believe they have a religious mandate to control women’s sexual lives and what they can or cannot do with their bodies, all under the guise of their concern for women’s health and morality, while women in the 21st century have yet to receive social or economic parity in the developed world.

And the sad truth is, as the curator of this anthology, I do not think any of this is hyperbole. I wish it were. The good news is, there is an answer, and more and more people are catching on.

The Sacred Feminine, deity, archetype and/or ideal offers humanity solutions and sanctuary, from womb to tomb, from the boardroom and bedroom to the voting booth, as readers will discover within the pages of this book. Exiled for a time, but making a return, the Sacred Feminine has become indelibly integrated into our lives, reminding humanity during this time of crisis that the ideals of the Great She offer a pathway to a secure and more sustainable future. As people lose faith in organized religion and bastions of authority, as the paradigm of power shifts across the globe, people are leading from the grassroots, using their divine intelligence gleaned from Goddess teachings to find answers. They’re listening to their consciences, heart wisdom and intuition to manifest a new normal. They’re practicing partnership, generosity and compassion to establish a new way of being. They’re tapping into their empathy and spiritual morality as they hit the reset button. We are witnessing this awakening across the globe as people from all walks of life and cultures turn to the Feminine to evolve from the malignant chaos we face today.

Using the wisdom and activism suggested in Goddess 2.0; Advancing a New Path Forward, we see through the lens of spiritual, cultural and political leaders, old and new, male and female. They share the many ways Goddess Spirituality has grown and matured in the minds of Her advocates to inspire the birth of a new world and usher in a time of security, peace, joy, equality and prosperity for all. Talking about everything from abortion and women’s health, to caring economics and new ways of seeing the Divine, everyone in this anthology offers a thread of the new tapestry for humanity’s future and we invite you to delve in, dig deep and find your sacred roar!

Contributors: Anne Baring, Starhawk, Carol P. Christ, Riane Eisler, Barbara G. Walker, Cristina Biaggi, Elizabeth and Robert Fisher, Shirley Ann Ranck, Bob Gratrix, Patricia ‘Iolana, Nancy Vedder-Shults, M. Isidora Forrest, Karen Tate, Amy “Amalya” Peck, Linda Iles, Andrew Gurevich, Charlotte L. Cressey, Delphine DeMore, Tabby Biddle, Trista Hendren, and Harita Meenee.