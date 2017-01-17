Read An Excerpt from Wild Ideas: Creativity From The Inside Out

Wild Ideas: Creativity from the Inside Out invites you on an intimate journey through the seven stages of the creative process. All along the way, coun- selor, artist, and writer Cathy Wild interweaves her own deeply personal story with provocative insights gleaned from her many years as a counselor in private practice in Northern California’s premier Wine Country.

Discover your authentic voice while exploring timeless themes that compel creative expression— curiosity and imagination, mystery and mourning, chaos and clarity, suffering and gratitude, and many more.

You can read and download an extract from the book, following the image below. We hope you enjoy it!

About the author: Cathy Wild has spent more than 30 years developing innovative approaches to the creative process both for private clients in the greater San Francisco region as well as corporate clients including Wells Fargo, Pacific Bell, and Pacific Gas & Electric. She has also been a pioneer in somatic (holistic) counseling, the expressive arts, and the field of life coaching.

In her own life, Cathy has overcome a number of devastating ordeals, inspiring her breakthrough approach to creativity and her founding of Body-Centered Healing — a dynamic, experiential process which supports clients on a profound personal journey of transformation. Her private practice is located in Sonoma County, 50 miles north of San Francisco.