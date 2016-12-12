Obituary: Benjamin Creme, 1922-2016

British artist, author and lecturer Benjamin Creme died on 24 October 2016, aged 93, peacefully at home in London with his family around him.

Benjamin Creme was an inspiration throughout the world presenting his message of hope about the emergence of Maitreya, the World Teacher, and the Masters of Wisdom.

From a background of the Ageless Wisdom Teaching presented by Helena P.Blavatsky and Alice A.Bailey, Benjamin Creme expanded and brought up-to-date this body of ancient knowledge.

Working under the tutelage of one of the Masters of Wisdom, he dedicated the last 40 years of his life to his work for the Emergence of Maitreya. In response to his message, a worldwide network of volunteer groups, under the umbrella name Share International, formed to assist him in this task.

Benjamin Creme was born in Glasgow on 5 December 1922. Determined to become an artist, he left home at 16 to devote himself to painting. In his youth he read widely on theosophy and Eastern religions. In the 1950s he became interested in the UFO phenomenon, and from 1958 he worked briefly for the Space Brothers.

In 1959 Benjamin Creme was first contacted telepathically by his own Master. Then in 1972, a period of intensive training began, during which, as he wrote, his Master “forged an instrument through which He could work…. Everything I see and hear, He sees and hears. When He wishes, a look from me can be a look from Him; my touch, His. So with the minimum expenditure of energy, He has a window on the world, an outpost of His consciousness.” This close relationship gave the public, through Benjamin, continuing information about the emergence of Maitreya and the Masters, as well as a profound and far-reaching insight into life.

His public work began in 1974 with his introducing Transmission Meditation, a potent and dynamic group meditation, by which the Masters are able to send spiritual energies into the world for the good of humanity. It is a form of service activity now practised worldwide, and also provides powerful, personal spiritual development.

Benjamin Creme first began to lecture in the UK in 1975, and then very soon around the world: in Europe, USA, Japan and elsewhere, only finally stopping at the age of 91. His talks were engaging and compelling, envisioning a new world of oneness and peace, under the guidance of Maitreya. At the end of every lecture Benjamin Creme was mentally overshadowed by Maitreya, who gave His blessing to the audience; the spiritual energies were palpable to many and convinced them of the truth of his information.

From 1977 to 1982 Benjamin Creme received 140 messages directly from Maitreya at his London lectures, and from 1988 to 1993 published a series of teachings and forecasts from Maitreya, received from a close associate of His in the Asian community. In this way Maitreya released to the world a profound body of teachings and analyses of world problems – political, economic, social and environmental.

Benjamin Creme wrote 16 prophetic books translated into many languages and was interviewed on hundreds of television and radio stations, particularly in the USA, impressing with his sincerity, intelligence and humour.

In 1982 Share International magazine was launched with Benjamin Creme as chief editor. It presents the teachings of Maitreya and Benjamin Creme’s Master, and demonstrates the relationship between the esoteric-spiritual and the political-economic domains. A monthly article from his Master, dictated through telepathy, revealed his unique insights and guidance. Sharing on a global scale is advised by the Masters as the key to solve humanity’s crisis, and to save the planet from ecological destruction.

Benjamin always refused to set himself up as a guru, and never received payment for this work. He saw his role as making “the initial approach to the public, to help create a climate of hope and expectancy” for Maitreya’s emergence; to allow Maitreya to enter our lives without infringing humanity’s freewill. He was able to relate to people from all walks of life and lived quite simply with his family in London. He regarded those who joined in his work worldwide not as ‘followers’ but as ‘co-workers’. Many people’s lives have been transformed through taking part in Transmission Meditation and the work of spreading Maitreya’s message.

Benjamin painted all his life, until he lost his sight in his late eighties. Under the inspiration of his Master his painting changed profoundly and became a way of expressing the spiritual reality underlying the phenomenal world. This work is well known to readers of Share International magazine, whose covers over the years have shown many of his ‘esoteric’ paintings. In 2015 the Benjamin Creme Museum, dedicated to presenting both his art and its relationship to the Ageless Wisdom Teaching, opened in Los Angeles.

Share International magazine and the worldwide groups are committed to continuing the work of Benjamin Creme with steadfastness and resolve.

Note: The December 2016 issue of Share International magazine includes a full obituary of Benjamin Creme and a detailed statement of the editors’ plans for the future.