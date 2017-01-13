Mental and Physical Health- Daily Health Tips

by Isabella Rossellinee



Good health and happiness are closely linked. The balance of a healthy life is based on being able to maintain different aspects of mental and physical wellbeing. When your body and mind are taken care of, you can look forward to each new day.

Relaxation

One of the best things that any person can do to get healthier is to set aside some time for relaxation and fun. If you feel happy and are positive about life, you will find it easier to handle stressful situations. Prepare a list of things that you enjoy and get involved in activities that believe stress and help you feel better. You can schedule some time off for relaxation during the day and ensure that you always have enough time that you can dedicate to yourself.

Healthy Lifestyle

Avoid fad or crash diets that guarantee rapid weight loss, restrict food options, do not provide balanced nutrition or promise that you will be able to lose or gain weight without any effort.

Exercise is essential but every activity should be done in moderation. Working out for longer than you need to or high intensity that is beyond your physical capabilities can expose to the risk of serious injuries. Ensure that you have enough time to rest within your fitness routine.

Find out what your ideal weight should be by consulting a doctor or reliable online resources to prevent the adverse health effects of being overweight or underweight.

Avoid smoking and heavy drinking that are both associated with various health risks.

Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain, depression and chronic fatigue.

Use sunscreen and wear accessories such as hats to protect you from the harmful effects of sun exposure. Visit mybioscience

Good Hygiene

Shower and take regular baths to prevent body odor and any diseases that arise from poor hygiene. Brush your teeth every day and night to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Keep your feet clean by scrubbing them during your showers and baths and making sure that the areas between your toes are dry to prevent infections. Change your clothes regularly and avoid wearing dirty clothes that can contribute to foul body odor and general discomfort.

Develop the habit of washing your hands whenever you handle food, use the toilet, treat wounds, cough, sneeze and change diapers among other activities.

Keep the Mind and Body Active

Make an effort to stay active even though it may be challenging to get time to exercise in the midst of your obligations.

There are various ways to ensure that you keep your body moving such as parking slightly far away from your destination and washing your car.

Mental stimulation is vital because it exercises the brain and keeps you alert. Try challenging games and activities on the internet that will give you a great mental workout.

Socialize

Human beings are naturally social and being isolated can quickly lead to feelings of loneliness and depression. Strengthen your social networks by keeping in touch with friends and family. Try to spend as much time as you can with your loved ones and build healthy relationships.

Isabella Rossellinee is a freelance writer.