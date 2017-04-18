Mas Sajady Spring 2017 UK Tour Dates

Mas Sajady returns to the UK next week for another busy schedule of events, including evening events with Alternatives & the College of Psychic Studies and 4 days at the Mind Body Spirit Festival where he will be doing sessions at the booth and giving Workshops. Mas has also been invited to do a Special All-day Event with MBS in honour of their 40th Anniversary. For more information please visit: www.massajady.com
More
- Next story Celebrate National Pet Month With What to Feed Your Dogs …and What NOT To
- Previous story Summer Solstice Superfood Giveaway