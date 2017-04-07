Kindred Spirits in Conversation: Claire Gillman and Teresa Moorey

by · April 7, 2017

Kindred Spirit editor Claire Gillman speaks with Wiccan High Priestess Teresa Moorey about Druidry and Pagan faith.

Teresa Moorey is a counsellor, hypnoterapist, astrologer and Reiki healer, following a pagan spiritual path. She is available to conduct ceremonies, visit the sick and infirm and to provide spiritual support and guidance. She is in private practicein Gloucester, but if you live a long way away, Skype counsellin, hypnotheraphy and consultations are also offered. You can find more information on her website .

Teresa’s article ‘On being a Priestess’ is included in Kindred Spirit’s March-April 2017, issue 149.

 

