Kindred Spirit Awards 2017

It’s that time of year again when you have the chance to give some thought to who you would like to vote for in our Kindred Spirit award. As in previous years, we have come up with the names of deserving individuals and initiatives that we believe have had an impact in a meaningful way on our lives and those of others. After the popularity and success of last year, we have again included the categories for you to vote on, namely of The Emerging Voices and the Blog of the Year Awards. These categories are a great opportunity for us all to show some appreciation for some of the exciting new talent that is emerging in the MBS and digital world. We will of course still be honouring those who have devoted much of their working life to bettering our understanding of consciousness, new science and spirituality with the traditional award categories.

One new development this year is that we have a special award. This is not decided by the public but it is called the Editor’s Pick. Someone who has been on the Editor’s radar for some time and whom she believes deserves special recognition. Watch out for the winner’s announcements in the Summer Special issue, on sale 25 July, to see who the Editor has chosen and why, as well as to find out how your favourite nominees have fared in the public vote.

Each year, the Kindred Spirit awards celebrate the people who make a positive difference in our lives and we’d like your help to make that happen. So why not sit down with a cup of your favourite brew and spend a little time pondering who you would like to vote for in this year’s awards. You can even nominate your own suggestions if you feel there is someone deserving that we have overlooked. We look forward to receiving your feedback.

Vote and Win

You can vote for our suggested nominees or you can nominate someone who you think is deserving within that category in the space provided as ‘Other’. We love to hear your suggestions.

Everyone who votes is automatically entered into our prize draw. The overall winner gets over £100 worth of Mind, Body, Spirit books and CDs. Five second prize winners will each receive books worth more than £25.

All you need to do is vote online at www.kindredspirit.co.uk/ksawards to be in with a chance of winning these fantastic prizes. If there is a category that you would like to leave blank and don’t want to vote, simply put N/A in the ‘Other’ box for that category.