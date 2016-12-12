Kindred Spirit Advent Calendar 2016

This year we would like to give something back to our followers, and have been busy selecting some giveaway just for you.

From the 1st until the 24th of December we are running a digital advent calendar on our social media. A gift is revealed every day, and to win you just need to tag your kindred spirits. There are plenty of opportunities to win, and we have great prizes coming up, including magazines subscriptions, diaries, books, and much more.

Keep an eye out on our social media. Follow us on Facebook and discover what we have been up to over this month!

We wish you a blissful break, and good luck on winning some of our prizes!

Your Kindred Spirit Team