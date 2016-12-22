Khadi Skin Care: Ethical Beauty Review

I recently had the opportunity to try a couple of beautiful Ayurvedic face and body oils.

The oils i tried were Pink Lotus and Viola, from this wonderful, ethically- motivated company based in India.

Viola is recommended for normal skin, it contains anti-inflammatory properties, and is gentle, soothing and cooling on the skin.

Ingredients include Vanilla which has antibacterial qualities, ylang ylang, known to be good for regulating sebum. It also has a calming effect and can stimulate the circulation.

Pink Lotus is recommended for combination skin, it helps to control sebum, hydrates, and improves elasticity of the skin. Ingredients include nourishing rice bran, moisturising sesame, hydrating sunflower and carrot seed oils, lavender which is good for cell regeneration and has calming and healing properties, and cedarwood which helps to regulate and balance the oil in the skin. I found both products to be gentle on my skin, hydrating, and nourishing. It easily absorbed into my skin and left no greasy residue.

These products are simply divine!

The Khadi Movement was formed in 1920 under the leadership of Mahatama Gandhi. The movement was set up to promote Indian goods, and as a relief programme for the people living in rural communities. Gramodaya Ashram is an institution registered under Khadi & Village Industries Commission since 1963.

For the last five decades the institution has been helping village people produce a wide range of herbal products which are distributed around the world. The Ashram helps people and registered organisations economically under different schemes of Government Commission’s. One objective is to educate about cottage industries and give technical guidance to people creating Khadi goods. Part of the motivation of the institution is to publicise Khadi and its activities, to keep their inspiration source Gandhi Bapu’s reflections alive. There is also tremendous motivation for villagers to be employed and self sufficient.

There is no animal testing done. Products are tested against potentially harmful reactants. It is good to know that when buying goods from a source like this which is operating in honesty and love that we are contributing to the quality of another person’s life. To find out more about the history and amazing range of products go to www.thekhadishop.com

Ellie Blair