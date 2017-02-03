How to Incorporate a Holistic View in Everyday Life

by Sara Griffiths

Juggling work, family, finances and a social life can so quickly contribute to us feeling pressured and overwhelmed. It is a privilege denied to many, so as the world challenges us in new ways, how can we feel our spirituality right here ‘on the ground’ in our ordinary daily lives?

Here are some simple practices I’ve found useful to help bring the spiritual basics into everyday life:

Secret Haven of Mindfulness or Meditation

Mindfulness and meditation can help us to locate a sense of our Self, beyond simply our ‘known self’ – the Self that may be stressed or restless.

It helps us to develop awareness of our Self and create a space between our body and mind from which to observe ourselves, so that we are able to start to experience the ‘I’ beyond. We begin to notice, that in spite of whatever that is going on, or whatever we are feeling, there is always a peaceful, calm haven at our core.

In a world that both demands and rewards so much ‘doing’, it is invaluable to simply be still, without your mind running the show. Think of it as a retreat where you can connect with the magic of the Universe whenever you feel the need.

Practice: Make yourself comfortable. Focus on your breath and allow it to lead you into your meditation. To begin with, notice how difficult it is not to ‘think’ about something or experience constant inner chatter. Gradually, you should notice you have fewer and fewer interruptions and that you can simply allow the breath to connect you to a space that can become a private haven in which to recharge and restore, whenever you feel the need.

The Law of Attraction and Wellbeing

It’s important to recognise that the world doesn’t question what we ask for, but simply responds and directly matches the vibration we offer, therefore we should prioritise feeling good at all times. Reaching for the best feeling thought we can has to be a habit worth cultivating, and one of the most important and empowering things we can all choose to do, anywhere, anytime. It has the power to fundamentally transform and change our outlook and experiences.

Practice: When you have negative thoughts, feel overwhelmed or anxious, or something or someone has affected your mood, acknowledge it, fine, but then focus on something that feels good. Allow positive feelings to alter your energetic state. This can apply to very small or significant things.

Knowing we have the ability to project our thoughts, and that the Universe will respond, is immensely empowering, as it allows us to directly impact and co-create what we experience.

Manifestation

Based on the principle above, using conscious thinking to attract what we desire, manifestation is simply holding onto a thought or vision of an experience we wish to create, long enough for the Universe to deliver it, as well as trusting unconditionally that it will come to fruition, and is on it’s way. This is in fact the ultimate definition of faith. Believing in something before it even shows up, which is also why allowing and encouraging our children to dream and desire things is so important.

Practice: Be aware and enjoy the power of thought you have that enables you to influence an outcome. Envision the outcome you desire and use your imagination to move you towards that. Start with small things and build on them.

Gratitude as the Ultimate Faith

Most of us are familiar with the benefits of being grateful. It’s wonderful when we have this feeling naturally. Some of us love this natural high enough to cultivate the practice of regularly naming things we are grateful for.

Practice: If you have never done this before, try it over a 10-day period. Think of 10 things you are grateful for each day, and name them out loud. Do it every morning or evening to suit your schedule.

Kindness, Reaching Out and Helping Others

Reaching out to others, however small the gesture, allows us to feel the inherent goodness that lies within us, which is so often clouded by our negative internal dialogue, or beliefs about ourselves. That’s why it instantly feels so good.

Practice: Look to complete small acts of kindness, e.g. allowing someone in front of you during rush hour when the roads are blocked, or helping someone carry something if they are struggling. This reconnects us to our humanity in a world that often just becomes too busy. It’s so simple and yet so empowering.

Expressing what we Feel

Bothering to tell someone how you feel about them, even someone you don’t know, can be such a gift and one that is ours to freely give. We never truly know what someone else is experiencing, so by taking a chance to express something positive to others, we potentially have the ability to change what they are experiencing, for the better, without even knowing it.

Practice: If you find yourself internally thinking something nice about your loved ones or even someone you don’t know, say it! It can entirely reframe someone’s outlook on a situation or themselves. It’s so easy to get out of the habit of telling people how you feel about them.

So often the most amazing things are said about others at their funeral or when they are no longer here to hear it! How would it have made them feel had they known some of the beautiful things people had to say about them? How would this knowing change them and their perspective on the world?

It’s one thing to feel connected to our spirituality in retreats or workshops, but the challenge is integrating it into our daily lives, which is surely what the world needs most right now.

The more we experience the deeper part of ourselves, the more connected we become to the best of ourselves. Whilst no one is promising this will make us immune to the challenges of life, it may help us cultivate more awareness and resilience, and a capacity to see the gift in every experience, so making our days, those around us, and our souls a little happier!

About Sara Griffiths: Sara is an actress, presenter, feelings expert, influencer and coach.

Her own ability to communicate authentically is what prompted people to request she set up her coaching business. Her love of psychology, born out of an inﬁnite curiosity about people, and years of understanding ‘character’ as an actor is what inspires her and allows her to empower others to ﬁnd their own unique voice and maximise their potential through her coaching. Her innate understanding of retail and consumerism makes her the first choice for many brands – whether they are looking to be coached or represented in the market place on screen or by voice. Sara is a successful actress and international Voice Over artist. Having acquired a great understanding of brands and advertising, she then diversiﬁed into presenting as a natural extension of her technical ability on screen. Sara is also a qualified lecturer. You can find her on facebook and twitter (@SaraGTV).