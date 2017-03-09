Health Swaps : Filo Fish Pie

It’s British Pie Week, but why miss out on all the fun just because you’re thinking about calories? This pie recipe from VavistaLife is healthy and not high in salt and fats as pies usually are.

Our recommended, and easy, low salt, low fat swap is to replace standard short crust pastry with filo pastry.

Fish pie doesn’t have to mean heavy mashed potato. Light, crisp filo-pastry topped, this tomato-based fish pie, with halibut, sea bass and prawns, is a delicious alternative. This recipe serves 6.

Ingredients:

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tbsp tomato puree

200ml white wine

400g can chopped tomato

150ml creme fraiche

300g halibut

250g salmon

200g prawns

Handful of chopped parsley

2 tbsp chopped tarragon

6 sheets filo pastry

Method: