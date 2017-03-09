Health Swaps : Filo Fish Pie

It’s British Pie Week, but why miss out on all the fun just because you’re thinking about calories? This pie recipe from VavistaLife is healthy and not high in salt and fats as pies usually are.
Our recommended, and easy, low salt, low fat swap is to replace standard short crust pastry with filo pastry.
Fish pie doesn’t have to mean heavy mashed potato. Light, crisp filo-pastry topped, this tomato-based fish pie, with halibut, sea bass and prawns, is a delicious alternative. This recipe serves 6.
Ingredients:
1 onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 tbsp tomato puree
200ml white wine
400g can chopped tomato
150ml creme fraiche
300g halibut
250g salmon
200g prawns
Handful of chopped parsley
2 tbsp chopped tarragon
6 sheets filo pastry
Method:
- Pre-heat the oven to 180C
- Heat oil and add onion and garlic until soft
- Add the tomato puree, white wine and simmer for 2 mins
- Add chopped tomatoes and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Remove from the heat & stir in the creme fraiche, fish, prawns and herbs, then season.
- Spoon the mixture into a dish.
- Unroll the filo pastry and brush 6 sheets all over one side with the olive oil.
- Gently scrunch up the pastry and lay on the top of the pie filling.
- Bake for 25 minutes until the pastry is golden and crisp.