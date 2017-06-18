Environment: Wireless Trends

Wireless pollution is wildly out of control, and set to rise. We need all our wisdom to avoid the hidden risks to Nature’s beauty and to ourselves, writes Lynne Wycherley.

In Drowning in a Sea of Microwaves, the late geneticist Dr Mae-Wan Ho – a visionary voice who opposed GMOs – identified pollution from wireless technologies as a pressing issue of our times.

Noting evidence for, ‘DNA damage,…cancers, microwave sickness, [and], impairment of fertility’,

she concluded, ‘Evidence is emerging that the health hazards associated with wireless microwaves are at least comparable to, if not worse than, those associated with cigarette smoking.’

Since the advent of radar, followed by mobile phones and dense WiFi networks, such ‘manmade’ radiation has sky-rocketed. Although it is ‘non-ionising’, and does not destabilise molecules directly, evidence of other harm has been growing since studies on radar workers started in the 1950s.

According to the updated Bio-initiative Report by 29 precautionary scientists, effects on biology feature in several thousand, peer-reviewed papers. Yet troubling new findings rarely filter into the media or wider discussion.

Though many studies have reported ‘no significant effect’, research by University of Washington biology professor Henry Lai, and others, reveals that wireless-industry funding is far more likely to

yield such findings. ‘Toujours ils créent doubt’ (always they create doubt) explains former Luxembourg Green MP Jean Huss, whose research on the wireless industry inspired the Council of Europe to call for many precautions (in 2011), including wired internet in schools.

But wireless-product marketing has a loud voice. Few of us realise that genetic effects and free radical damage – both disease risks over time – are the most common, cautionary findings. Device-crowded spaces, such as peak commuter trains or all-wireless classrooms, may be creating a toxic environment.

Bee Whispers: sensitivity of life on earth

Life’s exquisite electro-physiology is still being discovered. Researchers at Bristol University reported in May 2016 that bees’ hairs are highly sensitive to flowers’ delicate EMFs. In controlled trials in Switzerland, bees reacted to mobile-phone signals with high-pitched ‘piping’: a cue to desert a hive. Other studies show that mitochondria, the tiny ‘power houses’ in our cells, are at risk from our new EMFs. And that even DNA, in its delicate antenna-like structure, may be frequency-sensitive.

The long-term, ecological implications of our new, anthropogenic radiation are not known.

But peer-reviewed studies revealing harm to birds, tadpoles, trees, other plants, insects, rodents,

And livestock offer clues. Biology professor Lukas Margaritis of Athens University, for example, uncovered harm to fruit flies from just a few minutes’ exposure to our everyday wireless devices, including cordless phones, Bluetooth, and even digital baby monitors.

The worldwide rush towards 5G, or ‘fifth generation’ wireless rollouts, is set to raise our pulsing pollution to new levels. Untested, high microwave frequencies are being lined up to increase bandwidth, automation, and usage – at great profit to the industry. These millimetre and centimetre waves, though too ‘weak’ to heat us, may pose possible risks to our skin, and deeper surface tissue, as well as that of plants.

High-density transmitters are envisaged. A troubling prospect for the many hundreds of patients seen by professor Domique Belpomme’s clinic in Paris: patients whose disabling symptoms from wireless technologies are supported by new brain scans and blood tests. A group of scientists have since petitioned for such electrosensitivity to be recognised worldwide as an environmentally-induced illness, with an International Disease Code.

Rip-tides: when profits outpace caution

Pushing for fast ‘rollouts’, the wireless industry is also in conflict with the International EMF Scientists’ Appeal to the United Nations. Signed by 223 scientists from 41 nations, it calls for remedial action – such as new safety limits, wave-free zones, and education of doctors – to protect our DNA, fertility, and nervous systems, plus children and pregnant women, from growing wireless exposure as well as from rising, mains-electricity fields.

Signs that such caution may be needed are growing. The pulsed, polarized microwaves used by wireless technologies pose more biological risks than smooth or natural waves. Weak millimetre waves have a known potential to increase antibiotic resistance: what ecological effects might they pose, perhaps, if used universally? Studies also reveal a risk to skin pain receptors. Published associations between radio masts and skin cancers, though at lower frequencies, plus mobile-phone masts and EMF-sensitive cancers raise further questions.

In his summer press conference, Tom Wheeler, former head of the CTIA (a vast telecoms lobby group in the United States), and Chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed unbridled ‘massive deployment’ of commercial 5G transmitters, taking off in 2020. Anticipating ‘tens of billions of dollars’ of economic growth, with US telecoms ‘first out of the gate’, he warned, ‘Stay out of the way of technological development! Turning innovation loose is far preferable to expecting… regulators to define the future’.

With no mention of health-testing, carbon costs, or corporate responsibility, the FCC voted unanimously to go ahead by releasing swathes of untested high frequencies for private sector exploitation – so setting a trend. How will our communities be affected by addiction to 5G multi-stream videos? How will it impact our spiritual communion with Nature?

Many American health activists, and cautioning scientists are aghast. Dr Joel Moskowitz, director of community health studies at the University of California, warns ‘precaution is warranted before 5G is unleashed on the world’. Former government physicist, Dr Ron Powell points out that the plans ‘would irradiate everyone, including the most vulnerable to harm from radio frequency radiation: pregnant women, unborn children, young children…the elderly, the disabled, and the chronically ill… It would set a goal of irradiating all environments’.

Fracking the air? Fault-lines in safety

This drive to mine the electromagnetic spectrum come-what-may has echoes of fracking and other headlong trends. In Captured Agency, the Harvard ethics report on the FCC and the wider wireless industry, Norm Alster exposes ruthless ‘hardball tactics’, supported by ‘armies of lawyers’, at the expense of our health. Microwaves, Science and Lies (now available online), filmed by Jean Hêches across Europe, exposes similar patterns that are driving our pulsed radiation to risky levels.

Western ‘safety limits’, based only on high levels that heat tissue, far exceed those of Russia, China, and some other nations. Professor Yuri Grigoriev, long-serving chair of Russia’s

non-ionising radiation protection body (RNCNIRP), warned the UK’s Radiation Research Trust that, ‘ionising radiation is monitored…[but] levels of non-ionising radiation are constantly increasing and ubiquitous: it is out of control….Urgent action is needed’.

Stealthy pollution-raisers, such as the 5G Internet of Things – with 30 billion tiny transmitters forecast for 2020 – and also, sadly, wireless smart meters (vetoed by the American Academy of Environmental Medicine), may run counter to a cherished Green goal: that of nurturing healthy environments.

Can we manage our energy, perhaps, in more bio-sensitive ways? Court claims for wireless-meter

health harm, supported by medical testimonies, are sweeping America. Professor Pall explains that the ‘high intensity’ microwave pulses of such meters may be more toxic than we realise: ‘We know from the nanosecond studies these can be very damaging’. New data over-wiring innovations (if free of ‘dirty electricity’) may offer inspiring, alternative ways forward.

Chrysalis: a paradigm in waiting

To create – in Wheeler’s phrase – a global ‘5G ecosystem’ of wireless super-saturated environments, at insidious risk over time to living ecosystems, not least our own bodies, is dysfunctional – and spiritually disturbing. It suggests a mindset deeply at odds with the orchid-like beauty of the Earth.

Perhaps cleaner innovations, such as LiFi, ‘eco-dect-plus’ phones, and the latest fibre-optics suggest a wiser course. A new paradigm – safer connectivity, plus more balanced use – is emerging. It reminds us of other step-changes in awareness, for example, from pesticides to organic, from smoke-filled to smoke-free.

We can accede, if we wish, to our rising, planetary smog; to ‘safety limits’ as high as the moon, in many scientists’ eyes; and to the growing carbon costs of wireless rollouts. Alternatively, taking pause, we may begin to call the industry to account, as well as the governments lulled by it.

We may air helpful new findings, such as risks from tablet-like. And stark risks from our passive exposure, exposed by Leif Salford, medical professor at Lund University. We may defend DNA, if we wish, from ionizing and published non-ionizing risks, just as we defend our planet.

And alongside French Green Party MPs Laurence Abeille and Michèle Rivasi, plus the international ‘Building Biology’ movement, we can explore electromagnetic hygiene. Uplifting possibilities for a safer, cleaner world.

Did You Know?

WiFi was also found to reduce growth/thyroid hormones in animals, and trigger aggression/a racing heartbeat, and cordless phones to retard root-growth, harm bee-hives, alter gene expression, and disturb the human heartbeat in blind tests (their stands produce harsh, all-hour microwave readings).

Happily, if we prefer, we can use fast, wired, internet – and stylish corded phones – and enjoy full digital access, including to Kindred Spirit, without these emerging risks.

Children France has banned kindergarten WiFi. Many parents around the world are working with schools to create safer spaces. For inspiration, see doctor-advised SSITA.org.uk, and wifiinschools.org.uk, run by caring neuroscientist Dr Sarah Starkey. Dr Victoria Dunckley (online) has found many children diagnosed with mental health problems are transformed by going on a digital ‘fast.’

Mitochondria are emerging as unusually vulnerable to ‘weak’ microwaves. Damage to mitochondria is a known risk for sub-optimal health.

5G will be additional to 2G,3G, 4G; unless challenged, small transmitters may be hidden.

Dr Federica Lamech, who was personally affected by nausea, a racing heartbeat, and other problems from smart meters, has published research on 92 similarly affected patients who had to give up their WiFi, smartphones etc (close neighbours can be affected). Smart meters are optional in the UK: we are allowed to request removal, or to change supplier if refused. To be energy-aware in safer ways, we can look up the energy use of key items in our homes (kettles etc.), and have fun painting ‘memo’ posters!

Eco-dect-plus (cordless phones): emit microwaves at full power only during calls, saving energy

Leif Salford discovered passive exposure to other people’s mobile phones, or exposure to our own, may pose hidden risks to our ‘blood-brain barrier’ which protects our brains from toxins. ‘Those who might normally have got Alzheimer’s dementia in old age could get it much earlier’.

Building Biology or ‘Baubiologie’ has begun in Germany: non-toxic, electro-clean buildings.

Top Tip

Using ‘Airplane mode’ removes tablets’ non-stop irradiation. Mobile/Smart-phones on standby irradiate every few seconds: hence the advice to switch off when able.

Find out more

Lynne Wycherley is a poet with six published collections. Her most recent book is Listening to Light: new & selected poems(www.shoestring-press.com) . Working in parallel with pioneering doctors, she has been investigating wireless health issues for five years.

Bio-initiative Report: www.bioinitiative.org

The Ecologist: www.theecologist.org

