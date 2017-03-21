Are You Ready if Something Happens on the Way to Heaven?

by Nancy Robinson

Have you ever had the experience that in spite of using spiritual techniques and positive thoughts, you end up shaking your head in bewilderment and thinking “How did a nice Spiritual Being like me end up in a place like this?”

I’ve recently experienced this kind of adventure on my way to creating my dream life. I’ve made the choice, and feel spiritually led, to create a business around my healing gifts and inspired writing. It takes time and attention to build a business of any kind, so I’ve been looking for part-time employment to provide supplemental income while I make this transition.

Very unexpectedly, a job came through that was offered to me. Although I appreciate all opportunities I receive, the problem was that I didn’t want this job. At all. On any level.

If I had deliberately made a list of everything that I didn’t want, I had just manifested it. A long drive from home, unpredictable schedule, not compatible with my skills, and so on. I had applied for the job months ago fully expecting to have something else in place before I would need to take it. Suddenly here it was, the only offer I had received and by now was necessary to accept.

How had this happened? Where had I gone so wrong? What had happened on my way to manifesting my Heaven? And so my adventure began……

Here are some tips I learned that might help if you also find yourself somewhere unexpected:

Tip 1-If the door opens, go through it

If you’ve done all that you can and your situation still shows up, say yes. Stay in trust that a Bigger Plan is unfolding. I continued applying for jobs and asking for something better until the last possible moment, but Monday morning came and the job started. It wasn’t where I wanted to be but I practiced acceptance and trust that this was where I needed to be, at least for the moment. Saying yes allows you to go through and grow through where you are placed even if it doesn’t make sense to you at the time. If you are there, it’s an important piece of the Plan for your life and your willingness will help you learn and grow through it.

Tip 2-Recognize choices, but make new ones

With the new job, I had moments when I felt like a victim, wondered what I had done wrong, and thought that I hadn’t received the Universal help that I had expected. I had to remind myself that I had chosen to fill out the application and take the job so I couldn’t blame God or the Universe. I also realized that I could decide each day how I handled my current situation and that I could take actions to make new choices. This helped me stay positive, energized, and focused.

Tip 3-You can be in your right place and still be uncomfortable

It’s easy to feel that if we are such highly evolved Spiritual Beings, we’ve done something wrong if we find ourselves in a situation that’s hard. Even when it shows up as uncomfortable or difficult, your circumstances may be pushing, challenging, strengthening and preparing you for something much bigger. I knew that I was exactly where I was supposed to be even though it was uncomfortable and stressful.

Tip 4-If you’re in a Big situation, use Big Tools

When you are in a big situation, grab your most powerful spiritual tools for help. Being uncomfortable with where I was made me much more motivated to ask for help and seek new solutions. I called on my Angelic Team more often, paid closer attention to my guidance, and even scheduled sessions with another Spiritual Coach. Since I’ve helped clients transform their own situations as we worked together to clear and change their energy, I also chose to use this powerful tool. I scheduled sessions with my Spiritual Coach and she helped me go to work changing my energy, learning from my situation, and creating new possibilities.

Tip 5-Reap your Rewards

Enjoy the rewards of your willingness and efforts to embrace and learn when your new choices start showing up. As you accept and grow through your challenging events, the Universe responds to honest efforts and will assist in special ways.

I had used all of my big tools including being completely willing to learn and grow through this unexpected direction. During my third week in the job, I found a new position that had everything I was looking for; the exact amount of work hours, better pay, close to home, and exciting opportunities to develop skills which would also help me with my new business.

So, if you also find yourself somewhere else on the way to your most joyful life, don’t give up. Grab powerful tools and get to work so that you get back on your way to your Heaven.

About the author: Nancy Robinson facilitates a vibrational healing system called Awakening Your Energy Edge which includes energy clearing and spiritual/intuitive coaching. These energies help clear on the mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual levels enabling clients to make changes and bring new possibilities forward. For more information or to schedule a session, please call 817.898.9004., e-mail emergence12@gmail.com, or visit www.AwakeningYourEnergyEdge.strikingly.com