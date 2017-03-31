After Mile Marker 80

By Jeff Olsen

Mile marker 80 doesn’t seem like a sacred place. It’s just a sign on a lonely stretch of highway about two and a half hours north of Las Vegas, Nevada, but for Jeff Olsen, it’s both an ending place and a beginning point for a journey that changed his life forever.

In 1997, Jeff experienced a horrific automobile accident there, which inflicted multiple life threatening injuries, including crushing both his legs. His left leg was amputated above the knee. The most devastating outcome of the accident was the loss of his wife and youngest son, both killed instantly. At that time, and into Olsen’s five-month hospital stay, which included eighteen surgeries, Jeff had profound experiences. Clinging onto life, he had glimpses beyond the veil that deepened his spirituality and gave him insights and gifts not common in today’s world.

During these episodes, Olsen experienced a connectedness to others wherein he says he knew everything about them. He knew their love, their hate, their joy, their pain, every decision they had ever made and why. He knew their hearts, and actually felt a profound love for them no matter their station in life. It was experiences like these that inspired Olsen to heal and share his message of peace and hope to the world.

“We have far more in common as humankind than we will ever have separate. Although we may have different skin color, come from different religious or cultural backgrounds and belief systems, we all share a universal language, the language of emotions. Our experiences are diverse, but the emotions associated with those experiences are absolutely universal. We all know fear, joy, shame and love in much the same way. In the end, we are brothers, sisters and souls united in the common cause of peace, prosperity and love.” Says Olsen.

“Until one can experience the connection we truly have to each other, we will view ourselves as separate, yet we are not. Even the space between us is filled with light, or energy, which links us together in beautiful ways. Letting go of the judgments and comparisons that so often divide us is key in ever creating a place where we can truly live in peace. We were meant to be different, we are meant to be unique, and we all have our own perfect path to walk. Assisting each other along the way, instead of judging and finding fault, will raise the vibration of our existence into a higher consciousness. Life is hard enough without us making it even harder by comparing our lives and then classifying them as good or bad. We all come from the same source, and the differences, colors and scares of our lives are simply reminders of what we came here to learn.”

As Olsen puts it in his second book, Beyond Mile Marker 80, “I once read a story about a potter who would create beautiful pots. He would glaze them with fantastic finishes, only to wrap them in burlap and break them into hundreds of pieces. Then he would meticulously reassemble the pieces back together, filling the cracks with contrasting colors. When asked why he did such a thing, he explained that the process made each pot unique. It made them interesting and gave them character… I’ve often wondered if our lives are like those pots. Perhaps only when we are shattered and then reassembled do we step into our true glory as one of God’s masterpieces.

