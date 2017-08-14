Christian Mickelsen shares his tips on how to manifest your desires…

If you could have anything you want in your life right now, without a shadow of a doubt…

What would it be?

Travel the world, get a new car, move into a new home, make more money, get promoted at work…?

All of your desires both physical and nonphysical can 100% come true. In fact, these things want to come into your life. The trouble is, we don’t always know how to manifest them.

On the other hand, you can manifest the things you fear too. That’s because the power to manifest your desires or fears, lies within you.

I’m going to show you 3 powerful ways to manifest your desires instead of your fears. I went from welfare to multimillionaire, from single and lonely for years to married with three incredible daughters, from unhealthy and overweight to lean and healthy. These secrets worked for me (and thousands of my clients) in remarkable, life changing ways. They will work for you too.

Secret #1 Practice Gratitude:

Such a simple principle, yet few people follow it in an active, consistent way.

Frankly, if I had to give you just one key to attracting your desires, gratitude would be it. Start by being grateful for the things that you have, then move a step further by being grateful for the things that you want as if you already have them.

Want more money? Something I say almost every day, and I teach my clients to say is, “Thank God, I’m rich!”

Depending on how things look in your life right now, you may be thinking, “How can I go around saying, ‘Thank God, I’m rich,’ if I’m not rich?”

If you can’t see yourself as being rich even now, it’s going to be hard to manifest more money into your life. Now, I’m not talking about “pretending to be rich”. I’m talking about really seeing and believing that it’s true right now, because it is. We live in the richest time in human history. Even as a kid on welfare, in a tiny home with a big family, we had running water, electricity, a washing machine, a microwave, and a telephone, access to a grocery store, a library, and so much more. We take these things for granted, but even kings didn’t have these luxuries just a few hundred years ago. You are rich, you just haven’t owned it yet, until now.

Pro tip: Any time you’re paying a bill, instead of being upset about having to pay it, be grateful that you can pay it and say, “Thank God, I’m rich.”

Even when an unexpected expense comes up, say, “Thank God, I’m rich.” Even if you don’t know how you’re going to pay for it, say “Thank God, I’m rich,” and allow your higher power to help bring the money into your life.

#2 Train Your Eyes To Look For What’s Amazing

Have you ever been around someone who can always find something to complain about? No matter what, they can always pick out what’s not right. If you’re around them long enough, one of two things will happen…

Either you’re going to start to feel annoyed or uncomfortable by their griping. Or, you’re going to start to agree with them. Finding, complaining, and dwelling on what’s wrong is the fastest way to let “all hell break loose” in your life.

Start training your eyes to look for what’s remarkable and special around you. Once you start doing that, your energy will shift and more beauty and marvel will show up in your life. We live in a beautiful and miraculous world. Appreciate it all around you.

#3 Pray the Prayer “of” Abundance Not “for” Abundance

There’s a prayer I’ve said for years now that helps me realize the beauty and miracles in my life, and increases my gratitude for what I have.

It’s called the Prayer of Abundance. Please note, this is the prayer “of”, not “for” – there’s a stark difference.

When you pray “for” abundance (or anything for that matter), you are reinforcing lack and neediness. The prayer “of” abundance implies that what you want already exists and more is on the way.

Most people pray by asking for things like, “Please help me find a job.” “Please make this work.” There’s nothing wrong with these types of prayers. But the prayers I find that work best are prayers of gratitude, because those prayers aren’t coming from a needy energy.

Next time you pray, instead of an “asking for” prayer, try saying a prayer of gratitude or thanks.

Something simple like, “Thank you, God, for all of the blessings and abundance in my life. Amen.”

And if you want to manifest something in particular much faster, get specific with your gratitude prayer by adding in prayers of gratitude in advance for whatever that thing is.

Now that you know what’s possible for you, think about what you are most excited to manifest and write it down. Begin practicing gratitude daily, look for what’s amazing in every situation, and say prayers of abundance.

Change may not happen overnight, but if you dream big and follow these 3 steps regularly, your desires will come to you.

About the author: Christian Mickelsen is a self-made multi-millionaire, business coach and healer who started from nothing and worked his way up to stardom in the coaching and personal growth world sharing the stage with Tony Robbins, Eben Pagan, Reid Tracy, Dan Millman, and many others.

Thousands of coaches, healers, and consultants have built multi-six and seven figure businesses under the direction and guidance of his world-class trainings.

It wasn’t just “tactics” that helped Christian create the life of his dreams. He had to do a lot of inner work to remove fears, doubts, and limiting beliefs – which he believes are what hold most people back from reaching their full potential.

Christian believes everyone was put on this Earth for a reason and to fulfill his mission of getting the whole world healed, he’s put his fastest and most powerful tools for accumulating wealth, love, health and happiness inside his brand new book, Abundance Unleashed: Open Yourself To More Money, Love, Health And Happiness Now.

Abundance Unleashed, Christian Mickelsen, £15.99, Hay House UK. (published 29th August 2017).